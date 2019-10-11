Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Given a $178.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird set a $178.00 target price on Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in a research note released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Deere & Company from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $168.53.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $3.15 on Wednesday, hitting $170.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,932,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.99. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $173.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.17. The company has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.16.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 27.75%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

In related news, COO John C. May II sold 5,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $888,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,310 shares in the company, valued at $8,382,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 116.0% during the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 34.8% during the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

