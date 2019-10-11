Denali Advisors LLC Buys 3,400 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADS. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.5% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 3.4% during the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 11.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 7.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 6.4% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADS. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $173.00 price objective on Alliance Data Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Buckingham Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.36.

In other news, CFO Timothy P. King sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.30, for a total value of $406,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADS opened at $119.09 on Thursday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $116.68 and a twelve month high of $228.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.47 and a 200-day moving average of $146.29.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by ($0.42). Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 46.72%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 18.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.69%.

Alliance Data Systems declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 14.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

