Denali Advisors LLC Makes New $868,000 Investment in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HII. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 610.5% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,260.0% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HII has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.10.

Shares of HII traded up $4.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $210.31. 1,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,372. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $211.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.01. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 12 month low of $173.80 and a 12 month high of $258.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 42.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 18.02%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

