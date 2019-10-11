Denali Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 13,600 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DAL. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 55,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 15,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 172,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,809,000 after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 136,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DAL traded down $2.00 on Thursday, hitting $51.92. 7,540,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,614,583. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.13. The company has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.08 and a 1-year high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 6,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $395,552.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,699.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $3,151,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 267,526 shares in the company, valued at $16,862,163.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,285 shares of company stock worth $5,219,381. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Imperial Capital upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research set a $69.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.13.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

