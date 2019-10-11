Dero (DERO) Market Cap Hits $5.00 Million

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 11th. One Dero coin can now be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00007117 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. Dero has a total market capitalization of $5.00 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded up 37.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,414,159 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io.

Dero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

