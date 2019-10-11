Deutsche Bank Lowers Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Price Target to $86.00

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on KRC. Robert W. Baird set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.14.

KRC stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.24. 341,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,379. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.76. Kilroy Realty has a 52-week low of $59.05 and a 52-week high of $80.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRC. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 7.1% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 110,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 4.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,377,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,646,000 after purchasing an additional 53,561 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 29.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 154,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,698,000 after purchasing an additional 35,420 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 4.2% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 108,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 78.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 340,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,865,000 after purchasing an additional 149,451 shares in the last quarter.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

