Deutsche eMark Price Hits $0.0007 on Exchanges (DEM)

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded 26.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. In the last seven days, Deutsche eMark has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar. Deutsche eMark has a market capitalization of $35,824.00 and approximately $202.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, YoBit and C-Patex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Deutsche eMark Profile

Deutsche eMark (DEM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2013. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 60,635,517 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here. Deutsche eMark’s official website is deutsche-emark.de.

Buying and Selling Deutsche eMark

Deutsche eMark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deutsche eMark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deutsche eMark using one of the exchanges listed above.

