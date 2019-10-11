DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DHI Group, Inc. offer specialized websites which focused on select professional communities. The Company’s operating segment consists of Tech & Clearance, Finance, Energy, Healthcare, Hospitality and Corporate & Other. Tech & Clearance segment consists of the Dice.com, ClearanceJobs.com and The IT Job Board services as well as related career fairs. Finance segment represents the eFinancialCareers service. Energy reporting segment provides the Rigzone service and related career fairs. Healthcare segment includes HEALTHeCAREERS, Health Callings and BioSpace. Hospitality segment includes Hcareers and the Corporate. Other reporting segment consists of Slashdot Media, WorkDigital and corporate-related costs. DHI Group, Inc., formerly known as Dice Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DHX. ValuEngine lowered shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of DHI Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of DHX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.72. The stock had a trading volume of 192,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,960. DHI Group has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $4.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.54. The company has a market cap of $196.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). DHI Group had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $37.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DHI Group will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in DHI Group by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 32,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,001 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in DHI Group during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in DHI Group during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in DHI Group during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

