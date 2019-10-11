DHX Media (NASDAQ:DHXM) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHX Media (NASDAQ:DHXM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DHX Media Ltd. is engaged in producing television programmes and movies. The company’s brands include Yo Gabba Gabba, Caillou, Teletubbies, In the Night Garden, Inspector Gadget, Johnny Test, Slugterra and Degrassi. It operates primarily in Toronto, Vancouver, Halifax, Los Angeles, London, Paris, Barcelona, Milan, Munich, Amsterdam and Beijing. DHX Media Ltd. is based in Halifax, Canada. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC set a $2.00 price objective on DHX Media and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets set a $2.30 target price on DHX Media and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners set a $3.00 target price on DHX Media and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.20.

NASDAQ:DHXM remained flat at $$1.56 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,463. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.45 million, a P/E ratio of 78.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. DHX Media has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $2.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHXM. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of DHX Media in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of DHX Media in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,870,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DHX Media in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DHX Media by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 411,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of DHX Media by 2,055.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 240,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 229,572 shares in the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHX Media Company Profile

DHX Media Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, broadcasts, and licenses television and film programs for conventional and specialty terrestrial and cable/satellite television broadcasters worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Content Business, DHX Television, and Consumer Products Represented.

