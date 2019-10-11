Digital Asset Guarantee Token (DAGT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $187.00

Digital Asset Guarantee Token (CURRENCY:DAGT) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 11th. Digital Asset Guarantee Token has a total market cap of $1.71 million and $187.00 worth of Digital Asset Guarantee Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Asset Guarantee Token token can now be purchased for $0.0740 or 0.00000888 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, FCoin and Iquant. Over the last seven days, Digital Asset Guarantee Token has traded up 47.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012134 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00202383 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.23 or 0.01023377 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00033111 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00088375 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Digital Asset Guarantee Token Profile

Digital Asset Guarantee Token’s total supply is 100,100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,052,330 tokens. Digital Asset Guarantee Token’s official website is www.dagt.io. Digital Asset Guarantee Token’s official Twitter account is @DAGTofficial.

Digital Asset Guarantee Token Token Trading

Digital Asset Guarantee Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Iquant, TOPBTC and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Asset Guarantee Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Asset Guarantee Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Asset Guarantee Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

