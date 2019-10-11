Digital Fantasy Sports Trading 24% Lower This Week (DFS)

Digital Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One Digital Fantasy Sports token can currently be bought for about $0.0451 or 0.00000549 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Coindeal and Cat.Ex. During the last seven days, Digital Fantasy Sports has traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar. Digital Fantasy Sports has a market capitalization of $139,196.00 and $343.00 worth of Digital Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00040190 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007331 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $528.41 or 0.06346051 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000421 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000229 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000059 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00016954 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About Digital Fantasy Sports

DFS is a token. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Digital Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,084,280 tokens. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin. The Reddit community for Digital Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken.

Buying and Selling Digital Fantasy Sports

Digital Fantasy Sports can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Cat.Ex and Coindeal. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fantasy Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Fantasy Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Fantasy Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

