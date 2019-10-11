DigixDAO Market Cap Achieves $28.05 Million (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One DigixDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $14.02 or 0.00167675 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bancor Network, AirSwap and Huobi. DigixDAO has a total market capitalization of $28.05 million and $849,651.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DigixDAO has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DigixDAO alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012095 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00202950 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.49 or 0.01022249 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00033211 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010765 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00088075 BTC.

DigixDAO Profile

DGD uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal. DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix. DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

Buying and Selling DigixDAO

DigixDAO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Gate.io, Livecoin, Bitbns, IDEX, HitBTC, Cobinhood, AirSwap, Radar Relay, Bancor Network, Liqui, Binance, Huobi and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigixDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigixDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.