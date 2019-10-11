Dillistone Group (LON:DSG) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $27.11

Dillistone Group Plc (LON:DSG)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.11 and traded as high as $26.00. Dillistone Group shares last traded at $24.50, with a volume of 9,500 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 million and a PE ratio of -11.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 27.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 34.06.

Dillistone Group Company Profile (LON:DSG)

Dillistone Group Plc provides technology solutions and services for the recruitment industry worldwide. It operates in three divisions, Dillistone Systems, Voyager Software, and GatedTalent. The Dillistone Systems division supplies technology and services to executive search firms and in-house search teams at various corporations and not-for-profit organizations.

