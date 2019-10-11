Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Gap Up to $17.63

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.68, but opened at $17.63. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $18.38, with a volume of 3,943,300 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.95 and its 200 day moving average is $19.70.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YINN. IMC Chicago LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 19,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 251.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XR Securities LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 31,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:YINN)

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

