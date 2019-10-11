Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Gap Down to $37.44

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $39.38, but opened at $37.44. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $34.95, with a volume of 4,610,300 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.44.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares alerts:

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.2552 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $506,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 82,065 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS)

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.