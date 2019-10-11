Discovery Enterprises (CVE:DCY) Shares Up 50%

Discovery Enterprises (CVE:DCY)’s stock price shot up 50% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, 100,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 13% from the average session volume of 115,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The firm has a market cap of $872,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -7.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.01.

Discovery Enterprises Company Profile (CVE:DCY)

Discovery-Corp Enterprises Inc, an exploration stage company, explores for base and precious metals in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Galaxy property comprising seven mineral claims and two crown-granted mineral claims covering approximately 90 hectares located in the Kamloops Mining Division of British Columbia, Canada.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.