district0x (DNT) Trading 3.9% Higher Over Last Week

district0x (CURRENCY:DNT) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Over the last week, district0x has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. district0x has a market cap of $4.55 million and $1.04 million worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One district0x token can currently be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, ABCC, Liqui and IDEX.

district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for district0x is /r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. district0x’s official website is district0x.io.

district0x can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Gate.io, Binance, Mercatox, HitBTC, IDEX, Radar Relay, ABCC, Bittrex, Liqui and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as district0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire district0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase district0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

