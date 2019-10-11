Dixons Carphone (OTCMKTS:DSITF) Stock Price Up 11.9%

Dixons Carphone PLC (OTCMKTS:DSITF) rose 11.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.60, approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 51,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average of $1.59.

Dixons Carphone Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DSITF)

Dixons Carphone Plc is an electrical and telecommunications retailer and services company. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Norsics; and Greece. The Unite Kingdom and Irelang geographical segment comprises of operations in the UK and Ireland, the Dixons Travel business, and the non-honeybee business to business operations.

