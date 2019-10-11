DMarket Market Cap Tops $3.94 Million (DMT)

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. DMarket has a market capitalization of $3.94 million and $429,592.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMarket token can currently be purchased for $0.0693 or 0.00000832 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, YoBit, IDEX and Bittrex. Over the last week, DMarket has traded up 20% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DMarket alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012187 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00201271 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.77 or 0.01021491 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00033404 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00088102 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About DMarket

DMarket launched on November 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DMarket is medium.com/@dmarket. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DMarket Token Trading

DMarket can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Upbit, YoBit, Bittrex and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMarket and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.