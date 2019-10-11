Domani Wealth LLC Acquires 107 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Domani Wealth LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PPG. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

In other news, VP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 13,904 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $1,628,436.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,743.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 12,000 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,772,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on PPG Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.93.

Shares of PPG stock traded up $3.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.00. 26,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,370. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.43. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.37 and a 12-month high of $121.29. The stock has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.