Domani Wealth LLC Has $703,000 Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Domani Wealth LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6,517.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,307,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,169,000 after purchasing an additional 23,940,007 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,863,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,087,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397,580 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,111,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,078 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,309,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,458 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 67.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,381,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.85. 2,847,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,180,964. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $213.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.23. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.10 and a 12 month high of $87.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 43.34%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.69%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $546,873.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,783,245.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.29.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

