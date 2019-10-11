Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Given a $265.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

MKM Partners set a $265.00 price objective on Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $295.00 price objective (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $287.00 price objective on Domino’s Pizza and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $287.00.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $257.79. 879,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,186. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $220.90 and a 1 year high of $302.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $239.00 and a 200-day moving average of $259.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.50.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The restaurant operator reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $820.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 36.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 3.7% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 85.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

