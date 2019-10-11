Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Given a $295.00 Price Target by Bank of America Analysts

Bank of America set a $295.00 price target on Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer set a $295.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $261.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $287.00.

Domino’s Pizza stock traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $257.79. The company had a trading volume of 879,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,186. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $220.90 and a 1 year high of $302.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.70.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The restaurant operator reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $820.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 791.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

