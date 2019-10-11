Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $820.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $254.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.70. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $220.90 and a fifty-two week high of $302.05.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $305.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Oppenheimer set a $295.00 price target on Domino’s Pizza and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. OTR Global downgraded Domino’s Pizza to a “positive” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.00.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Recommended Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.