Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Set at $325.00 by BTIG Research

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) has been assigned a $325.00 target price by analysts at BTIG Research in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a $208.00 price target on Domino’s Pizza and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine cut Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $261.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners set a $265.00 price target on Domino’s Pizza and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.00.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

NYSE:DPZ traded up $3.02 on Wednesday, hitting $257.79. 879,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,186. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.50. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $220.90 and a 52 week high of $302.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $239.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.70.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The restaurant operator reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $820.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.23 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpine Group USVI LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $424,000. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 125.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 13,591 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.