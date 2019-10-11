DopeCoin (DOPE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $4,242.00

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 11th. During the last week, DopeCoin has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. DopeCoin has a market capitalization of $223,606.00 and $4,242.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DopeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.66 or 0.00680021 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012099 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000701 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00013380 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000693 BTC.

DopeCoin Coin Profile

DOPE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 21st, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DopeCoin’s official website is www.dopecoin.com.

Buying and Selling DopeCoin

DopeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DopeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DopeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

