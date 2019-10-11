Dover (NYSE:DOV) Given New $93.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $93.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DOV. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Dover from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Dover to $97.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.12.

NYSE:DOV traded up $3.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $98.25. The company had a trading volume of 56,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,357. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.72. Dover has a twelve month low of $65.83 and a twelve month high of $103.47.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Dover had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 29.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dover will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.44%.

In related news, insider Jay L. Kloosterboer sold 15,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $1,510,768.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,425 shares in the company, valued at $2,393,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William Spurgeon sold 20,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $1,973,222.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,296 shares in the company, valued at $521,232.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,383 shares of company stock valued at $4,385,834 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its position in Dover by 12.7% in the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 23,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in Dover by 10.9% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 15,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dover by 10.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Dover by 11.3% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Dover by 24.3% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 84,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,413,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

