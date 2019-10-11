DraftCoin (DFT) Achieves Market Cap of $116,419.00

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded down 19.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 11th. During the last seven days, DraftCoin has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. One DraftCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and Coindeal. DraftCoin has a total market capitalization of $116,419.00 and $1,002.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DraftCoin alerts:

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000161 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DraftCoin Coin Profile

DraftCoin (DFT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 19th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DraftCoin is btcdraft.com.

DraftCoin Coin Trading

DraftCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and Coindeal. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DraftCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DraftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DraftCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DraftCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.