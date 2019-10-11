Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ASML by 239.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,122,000 after buying an additional 125,992 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 309,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. 16.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. New Street Research downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.00.

ASML stock traded up $5.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $251.49. The company had a trading volume of 832,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,922. The firm has a market cap of $103.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25. ASML Holding NV has a 1-year low of $144.50 and a 1-year high of $252.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $236.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 23.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding NV will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

