Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Has $4.17 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,113 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6,712.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,602,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,691,184,000 after purchasing an additional 29,167,876 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 61.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,240,898 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,327,750,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858,448 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,572,858 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $765,872,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120,966 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,112,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 95.6% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 10,096,656 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $443,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.83. The company had a trading volume of 10,022,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,031,479. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.83. The company has a market capitalization of $249.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $61.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.42 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 34.91%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.17%.

VZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup set a $62.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Nomura set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.81.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $981,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,260.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $75,557.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,362.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,722 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

