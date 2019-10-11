Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Increases Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 4.1% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in Mastercard by 4.8% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management grew its holdings in Mastercard by 3.9% during the second quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 23.0% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MA. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, September 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Mastercard from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Argus raised their target price on Mastercard to $320.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets set a $328.00 price objective on Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Nomura raised their price objective on Mastercard from $282.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.09.

In other news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $275.71 per share, for a total transaction of $413,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,645.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $789,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,641,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,143 shares of company stock worth $38,535,340. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MA traded up $1.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $273.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,155,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,003,450. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $171.89 and a twelve month high of $293.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Mastercard had a return on equity of 135.02% and a net margin of 42.71%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.34%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

