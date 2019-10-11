DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Up 5.4%

DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.63 and last traded at $28.03, 3,863,735 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 22% from the average session volume of 3,163,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.59.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DXC. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of DXC Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. DXC Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.92.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. DXC Technology had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DXC Technology Co will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. DXC Technology’s payout ratio is 10.07%.

In other news, CEO John M. Lawrie purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.56 per share, for a total transaction of $495,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 22,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,153,043. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 348.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 346.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

Featured Article: Float

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.