Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Short Interest Update

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 390,100 shares, an increase of 228.1% from the August 30th total of 118,900 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 95,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:DLNG traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $1.86. 277,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,823. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $9.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 6.06.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $30.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.57 million. Equities analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,481 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dynagas LNG Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

DLNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley set a $2.30 price target on Dynagas LNG Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Dynagas LNG Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.01.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 9, 2018, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

Featured Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.