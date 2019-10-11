E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €10.25 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.25 ($11.92) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EOAN has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €8.80 ($10.23) price objective on E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €8.50 ($9.88) price objective on E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.75 ($9.01) price objective on E.On and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays set a €9.50 ($11.05) price objective on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €10.60 ($12.33) price objective on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €9.64 ($11.21).

Shares of EOAN opened at €8.68 ($10.09) on Monday. E.On has a 12 month low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 12 month high of €10.80 ($12.56). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €8.66 and a 200-day moving average price of €9.34.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

