E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €11.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of E.On in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Oddo Bhf set a €10.60 ($12.33) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays set a €9.50 ($11.05) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, HSBC set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €9.64 ($11.21).

Shares of FRA EOAN opened at €8.68 ($10.09) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is €9.34. E.On has a 12 month low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 12 month high of €10.80 ($12.56).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

