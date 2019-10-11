Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Eagle Bancorp Montana stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,622. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $18.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.92 million, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.45 million. Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Shavon Cape acquired 3,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $65,567.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,608.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBMT. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $471,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 261.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Context BH Capital Management LP raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 63,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 236,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 15,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

