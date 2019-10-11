Eagle Capital Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $8.26. Eagle Capital Growth Fund shares last traded at $8.26, with a volume of 572 shares trading hands.

In related news, CFO David C. Sims purchased 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $57,710.00. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 11,639 shares of company stock worth $91,910.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock. Matisse Capital grew its holdings in Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) by 299.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,574 shares during the quarter. Eagle Capital Growth Fund accounts for 1.0% of Matisse Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Eagle Capital Growth Fund were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF)

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.

