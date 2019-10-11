Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) Receives $58.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.80.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

EGRX traded up $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $60.19. 114,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,677. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.11. The firm has a market cap of $817.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.41. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $62.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $56.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.61 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eagle Pharmaceuticals news, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 4,901 shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $294,599.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,113 shares of company stock worth $367,386. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 395.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,277 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

