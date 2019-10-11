Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Shares Gap Up to $78.60

Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $76.98, but opened at $78.60. Eaton shares last traded at $81.36, with a volume of 2,445,305 shares traded.

ETN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a $96.00 price objective on Eaton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird cut Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $84.00 price objective on Eaton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eaton from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.43.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $237,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,370,332.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 80,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $6,668,988.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,097 shares in the company, valued at $22,350,526.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,592 shares of company stock worth $8,501,148 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at $311,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 284,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 10.8% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 2,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 37.1% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 46,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 12,576 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1,284.5% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 657,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,759,000 after purchasing an additional 610,037 shares during the period. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Company Profile (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

