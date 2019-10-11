eBitcoin Market Cap Achieves $304,447.00 (EBTC)

eBitcoin (CURRENCY:EBTC) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One eBitcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, Kucoin and Mercatox. eBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $304,447.00 and $1,775.00 worth of eBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, eBitcoin has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003269 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012175 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00201717 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.02 or 0.01023192 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00033173 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00088556 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About eBitcoin

eBitcoin was first traded on September 27th, 2017. eBitcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,897,126 tokens. The official website for eBitcoin is ebitcoin.org. The Reddit community for eBitcoin is /r/eBTC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @eBTCFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for eBitcoin is medium.com/@eBTCFoundation.

eBitcoin Token Trading

eBitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin, Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

