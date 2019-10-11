Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 739.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EW. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 297.7% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 177 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on EW. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.42.

NYSE:EW opened at $222.98 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12 month low of $136.44 and a 12 month high of $229.97. The firm has a market cap of $46.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $219.73 and its 200-day moving average is $196.94.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 6,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total value of $1,465,699.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 124,145 shares in the company, valued at $27,093,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 4,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.18, for a total transaction of $1,037,787.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,234,895.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 155,822 shares of company stock worth $33,641,784. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.