E&G Advisors LP Buys 500 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

E&G Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 59.2% in the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 250.0% in the second quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 51.4% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.07. The stock had a trading volume of 994,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,660,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.75. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $78.49 and a fifty-two week high of $125.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

In related news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 37,027 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $4,295,132.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,073,548. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 10,662 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,258,116.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,224,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 448,674 shares of company stock worth $53,197,461. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. UBS Group set a $122.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.95.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

