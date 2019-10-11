E&G Advisors LP Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

E&G Advisors LP cut its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,953 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 33.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 17,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 26.2% in the first quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 34,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,183 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.4% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 91,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 14.9% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 314,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,684,000 after purchasing an additional 40,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.2% in the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 163,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.32.

BAC stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.45. 45,366,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,324,820. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $22.66 and a 52 week high of $31.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $23.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $30.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $63,258.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

