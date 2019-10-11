E&G Advisors LP Sells 300 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

E&G Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First American Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% during the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the second quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% during the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Home Depot from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Home Depot from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.65.

Home Depot stock traded up $3.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $235.60. The stock had a trading volume of 687,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,719,388. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $235.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 1,179.69% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $30.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 55.01%.

In related news, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 22,908 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total transaction of $5,203,552.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,839,962.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total value of $31,848,416.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 496,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,725,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,508 shares of company stock worth $39,076,428. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

