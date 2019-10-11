Einsteinium Trading Down 7.3% Over Last 7 Days (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 11th. Over the last week, Einsteinium has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Einsteinium coin can currently be bought for $0.0485 or 0.00000581 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Poloniex, Upbit and Cryptopia. Einsteinium has a market capitalization of $10.62 million and approximately $118,605.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.62 or 0.00678529 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011832 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000688 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00013405 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

EMC2 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 218,944,398 coins. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Einsteinium’s official message board is emc2slack.herokuapp.com.

Einsteinium Coin Trading

Einsteinium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

