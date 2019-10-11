Electrocomponents’ (ECM) “Add” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) in a research note published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ECM. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 715 ($9.34) target price on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 640 ($8.36) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Electrocomponents has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 695.13 ($9.08).

LON ECM opened at GBX 622 ($8.13) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.00, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion and a PE ratio of 18.73. Electrocomponents has a one year low of GBX 478.40 ($6.25) and a one year high of GBX 750.80 ($9.81). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 612.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 607.43.

In other news, insider David Egan sold 130,250 shares of Electrocomponents stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 594 ($7.76), for a total value of £773,685 ($1,010,956.49).

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company distributes semiconductor products, including microcontrollers, voltage regulators, transistors, and diodes; and interconnectors, passives, and electromechanical components, such as resistors, switches, and heavy-duty connectors for industrial applications and power supplies.

