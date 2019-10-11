Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target indicates a potential upside of 2.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ESI. ValuEngine upgraded Element Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.10.

Shares of ESI stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $9.71. The company had a trading volume of 8,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,194. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 69.39 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average of $10.15. Element Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $12.74.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $456.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.94 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Element Solutions will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Scot Benson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.37 per share, with a total value of $93,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Gliklich purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $71,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the second quarter worth $79,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the second quarter worth $122,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the second quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the second quarter worth $154,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

