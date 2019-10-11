Elliot Coin Hits Market Cap of $4,132.00 (ELLI)

Elliot Coin (CURRENCY:ELLI) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Elliot Coin has a market capitalization of $4,132.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Elliot Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Elliot Coin has traded down 32.5% against the US dollar. One Elliot Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000235 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000133 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded up 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elliot Coin Coin Profile

Elliot Coin (ELLI) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. Elliot Coin’s total supply is 25,505,841 coins and its circulating supply is 24,891,137 coins. Elliot Coin’s official Twitter account is @CoinElliot. Elliot Coin’s official website is elliotproject.org.

Buying and Selling Elliot Coin

Elliot Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elliot Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elliot Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elliot Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

