ELM Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

ELM Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. United Bank grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 74,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 36,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 15,051 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.17. 167,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,594,095. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $71.08 and a one year high of $94.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.58 and a 200-day moving average of $89.24.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.744 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 3.8%.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

