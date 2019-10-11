ELM Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

ELM Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.7% of ELM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reston Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 18,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 17,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,863,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.30. The company had a trading volume of 783,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,075,465. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.21 and its 200-day moving average is $64.90. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.77 and a 52 week high of $66.99.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

